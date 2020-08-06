Award Winning ‘Hamilton’ Musical Got Its Start In Poughkeepsie

Before embarking on an award-winning run on Broadway followed by a wildly successful stream on Disney+, Hamilton got its start in Poughkeepsie.

The Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College is where Hamilton began as a musical workshop in 2013. It's the first place where Miranda and cast performed Act 1 in its entirety according to Medium. While the cast and crew changed before making its Broadway debut on August 6, 2015, the upstate workshop was instrumental in the shows' success.

Alexander Hamilton himself had a connection to Poughkeepsie in that he spent time in 1788 at the Dutchess County Courthouse helping to convince New Yorkers to vote in favor of the U.S. Constitution.

Scroll below for six real Hudson Valley locations represented in Hamilton. As far as the original Broadway cast goes, here's what they've been up to.