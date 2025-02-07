Avian Flu: New York Orders Temporary Closure of All Live Bird Markets in Select Regions

Recent increases in reports of confirmed avian flu cases have spurred a new order from New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Office for select regions in New York State.

With avian flu being such an infectious flu, the state is working fast to try and prevent any further devastating spread following a massive outbreak at a Long Island farm that led to the death of 100,000 ducks.

Confirmed Avian Flu Cases Spread Across New York State

Avian flu has been confirmed in parts of the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Early cases included a deceased goose discovered in Putnam County. In Ulster County, avian flu was the confirmed cause of death for nearly 50 ducks and chickens at a local farm.

In a recent press release from Governor Hochul, cases of avian flu have also been confirmed in a number of live markets in Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn.

So far, every case of avian flu has only impacted animals. There have been no confirmed cases of avian flu in humans. However, pressure to stop the spread of avian flu has only heightened as the cost of eggs continues to skyrocket across the nation as a result of this highly pathogenic flu.

Steps New York is Taking to Stop the Spread of Avian Flu

The New York DEC launched a new tracking program last week where people can report suspected cases of avian flu in a variety of different birds directly through their website.

Now, Governor Hochul is taking more drastic measures.

In a press release on Friday, February 7, Governor Hochul launched new orders for all live bird markets in certain regions of the state to completely shut down temporarily. During the market shutdowns, these markets will undergo new required cleaning and disinfecting of their entire facilities.

Markets required to shut and deep clean consist only of those that have not detected any avian flu cases. These markets have been instructed to, " sell down all inventory, complete cleaning and disinfection procedures, and remain closed for a period of five days after cleaning and disinfection."

For live bird markets that have confirmed avian flu cases, they will be required to follow new "quarantine and depopulation procedures."

In regard to the new orders, New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said,

"We’re working with USDA and other partners to make sure that we can minimize the economic impact to these markets, and we very much appreciate the markets’ cooperation and assistance in protecting public and animal health."

So far, these orders have only been mandated to live bird markets in Westchester, New York City, Nassau, and Suffolk counties.

We will be sure to update if any other regions are added to these new orders.

