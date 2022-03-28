During a school day, an autistic Dutchess County child walked out. He was thankfully found safe about 13 minutes away from his school.

On Wednesday, March 23, around 12:48 p.m., a marked unit from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department was on patrol on Parker Avenue when the officer observed a child who appeared lost walking down the street with no supervision.

The officer made contact with the child, who had difficulty providing his address or other pertinent information, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

The officer attempted to put the child at ease and called for additional units for assistance.

While speaking with the child, officers were able to establish that he was a 7-year-old student at Morse Young Child Magnet Elementary School.

Morse Young Child Magnet Elementary School is located on Mansion Street in Poughkeepsie.

Officers made contact with school officials who confirmed that the autistic child had walked off the grounds.

School officials confirmed that they were in the process of making a report and beginning the search process.

Morse Young Child Magnet Elementary School is located on Mansion Street in Poughkeepsie. Parker Avenue is 0.6 miles from the Poughkeepsie elementary school, according to Google Maps.

Google Maps estimates it would take an average person 13 minutes to walk from the Poughkeepsie elementary school to Parker Avenue.

The child was safely returned to the school to be reunited with his parents. More information about the situation wasn't released by the police.

