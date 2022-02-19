Growing up I spent a lot of time hiking in the woods in Orange County. I was lucky enough to spend time living on Storm King Mountain in Cornwall. Hiking in the woods on trails and fire roads was right out my backdoor.

Being that close to the woods may also be the reason I learned early that hiking is more than just a walk in the woods. Being prepared when you head out the door is important. Most of my adventures were in the days before cell phones so preparation was key. So you would think with all this younger exposure I might have been a forest ranger.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is Hiring in Region 3

Truth be told I didn't know you could go to school to be a forest ranger. So I am here to say you can and you can end up with a really cool job like the one the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) just posted. Yesterday (Feb 16, 2022) on Facebook the NYS DEC posted that they are looking to hire 25 Assistant Forest Rangers (AFR's).

The hiring process will start Mid-May and go through to early Fall. An AFR according to the post helps with search and rescue, monitors trails, interacts with the public along with other duties. There is training involved however it is important to read the job description before you apply.

How and When to Apply for NYS DEC Assistant Forest Ranger Openings

If you feel you meet the qualifications the NYS DEC encourages you to apply. The deadline for sending in your application is Monday, February 28th, 2022. At the moment jobs are not available in Regions 1,2 and 7. Most of the Hudson Valley is in Region 3.

