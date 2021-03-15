Asian-American Grandma Brutally Attacked in Mid-Hudson Region

An 83-year-old Asian American grandmother was knocked unconscious by a man outside a mall in the Mid-Hudson Region.

Toh's face and hip were injured and she believes she suffered a concussion. Toh reported the attack to the police on Wednesday. On Friday, police confirmed a man was arrested in connection to the brutal beating.

Glenmore Nembhard, 40, was charged with second-degree assault, with intent to cause physical injury to a person who is 65 years of age or older, a felony, NBC reports.

“The Westchester District Attorney’s Office has assigned Assistant District Attorneys focusing on hate crimes and elder abuse to investigate this matter. Attacks like this one impact all of us. They create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that keeps us from feeling safe and secure in our homes and communities," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah stated. "I urge everyone to report all hate crimes and bias incidents, even if you are not the victim so that law enforcement can track and work to prevent these terrible acts.”

A possible motive for how the investigation led to Nembhard being charged hasn't been released.

