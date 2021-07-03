Are You Cheugy?

To be honest, I get confused when people start talking about "Boomers" or "Gen Z" and "Millennial's." Where do Millennial's end and Gen Z'ers begin? I have no clue.

However, Gen Z decided it was time to give Millennial's a new name. How very Gen Z of them.

The term they came up with? Cheugy.

Urban Dictionary defines Cheugy as:

Another way to describe aesthetics/people/experiences that are basic. According to the New York Times, "cheugy (pronounced chew-gee) can be used, broadly, to describe someone who is out of date or trying too hard."

According to Pop Crush, the term Cheugy was created by 23-year-old Gaby Rasso. Rasso, a software developer from LA, told the New York Times (yes, the NYT's did a whole story on this) that she came up with the term when she was a student in Beverly Hills High School.

Oh you want some examples of Cheugy? We got you.

What I've learned about Cheugy, I've learned from popular, MILLENIAL TikTok star, Rod.

I'm on board with getting rid of the term "Girl Boss." It has to go. And yes, lets get rid of the Ugg boots too while we're at it. Disney Adults, cruises, glitter tumblers and the tv show Friends, all considered "Cheugy."

Don't worry, men aren't off the hook. According to Rod, men who enjoy things like energy drinks, cloth flip flops, the clothing company Hurley, and having a deep seeded love for Buffalo Wild Wings are all "Cheugs."

Are you a Cheug? Did you cringe because you were guilty of some, if not all, of the Cheugy characteristics? It's okay, you're not alone.

I am a Cheug.

Now what word can we come up with to describe Gen Z'ers who randomly dance in the middle of the grocery store?

