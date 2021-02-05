Are You a Video Game Parent?

Some people are always going to think that video games are not good for kids and all that hoopla, but I assure you that there is absolutely nothing wrong with video games, and it's a great way to spend time with your kids. I'm proud to say I'm a video game parent, and no I don't think that's an actual thing.

The Karens of the world think all video games are violent and are not a good use of time for their children. Some games are violent, yes, but the last time I checked, Mario seemed pretty kid-friendly, Sonic too, Crash Bandicoot, I can keep going, Kirby, Zelda, you want more?

Now that we live in the future with awesome technology, it's even easier to enjoy the games you use to play as a kid with your children, and you get to recreate and make new memories with some of your favorite games. My girls love playing Mario and Zelda, and that makes me extremely happy. It's so much fun to watch play some of the games I grew up on, and they get amazed when I know all the secrets.

Naturally, my kids were bound to like video games, as I have always played video games, and they've seen me over the years and they were always curious about what I was playing, so why not let them have a little fun right? We haven't reached the point where they can beat me yet, but in my defense, I'm really, really good at Mario-Kart.

Do you play video games with your kids? What are your favorite games to play?