Are Viking Funerals Legal in New York?

While the Vikings settled the Hudson Valley, some of their traditions aren't welcome anymore.

If you don't know what a Viking funeral is, no worries. I'm about to give you a full education on it. A Viking funeral, or Norse funeral, was popular in the Norse Germanic Norsemen Viking Age. This tradition was where the deceased was placed in a Viking longship on land and was buried or cremated, according to Wikipedia. Typically, the ship burial was for those of high-honor.

Often people tell stories of the boat being sent out to sea, and a flaming arrow is sent to the boat, engulfing it in flames. While that is exaggerated, there are other tales that are actually true, like human sacrifices and goods given to the deceased for their final rest, according to Wikipedia.

Now that we're familiar with what a Viking funeral is, we can ask if it's legal in New York State. The answer? Well, it sort of is. According to Funeral Companion, you are able to cremate a body in the water, as long as it's three nautical miles from shores and beaches. The materials, boat, urn, and whatever else will be burned, must follow environmental standards set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). There is also a special permit that must be obtained by the EPA to have a burial at sea. But the EPA website also states that burning a boat or a floating funeral pyre is not allowed under the special permit for a burial at sea. Of course, human sacrifice is definitely not legal in New York.