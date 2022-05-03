Are Some of America’s Best Beaches Right Here in New York?

Memorial Day weekend is not that far off, and many look forward as our beaches begin to repon for another season. With so many to choose from in the areas it can be a bit overwhelming for some. But if you're planning a day trip ,you might want to consider a few of the best beaches in New York. If you think you have to travel all the way to Florida or California for some of the country's best ocean spots, think again.

You've Probably Heard of These Beaches

Travel + Leisure has rated 25 of the country's best beaches, and it looks like the Empire State has two spots that made the illustrious list. Maybe this will be your next Memorial Weekend destination, if you can beat the crowds? Travel + Leisure rated both Rockaway Beach in Queens, and Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn as two of the best spots in the top 25.

Other Beaches in the Northeast

But if you've already been to both pots and want something different, you don't have to go too much father. The publication also placed Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Crystal Lake State Park in Vermont, Asbury Park Beach in New Jersey, and Ocean Beach Park in New london, CT in the top 25 as well.

If you were to write about your life or the current state of affairs across the world in 2022 for someone to read years later, what would you write?

You hear sometimes about messages written in a bottle, that are set adrift in the ocean and then discovered years later. It's been going on for many centuries. Soldiers have tossed messages into the water before being deployed. Sometimes the message is just a few years old, and the bottle never really travels that far. Other times, the message can sail clear across the ocean. And sometimes, it can just be a hoax.

According to a Facebook post, a young student's message has been found after 11 years out to sea. The class, from Brockport, NY, said the bottles went into the ocean as part of a class project back in 2011. The teacher who wrote the post said a woman in the Bahamas discovered the bottle on a beach and later contacted the school district by email. That's a 1,100-mile journey.

The notes were written by the students as part of a 4th grade class project at Fred Hill Intermediate School in 2011. The student who wrote the message is now a junior at Penn State.

