Its been two years of living differently, watching loved ones get sick (and hopefully get better), grocery store shelves emptied, all because of a virus that pretty much no one heard of in October of 2019.

If you are one of the people who has had a hard time staying employed and because of it, maybe you haven't been able to pay your rent. Sound like you? Then there is also a chance that you might be able to get help catching up on the rent payments.

How can you get help with your back rent and utilities in Dutchess County, NY?

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced at the beginning of March 2022, that there is more than $624,000 available for "for rent and utility relief is available through a COVID-19 Emergency Rent and Utility Relief program for low- and moderate-income households" in Dutchess County.

Who is eligible to apply for the Covid-19 rent and utility relief?

First and foremost the funds are based on income levels, you will need to show proof of income, along with your rental agreement, a statement from your landlord stating how much you owe, and a written agreement from your landlord stating that they will waive legal and late fees.

When can you apply for these Covid-19 funds?

When can you apply? The application period is open now. Applications (pdf) that are received by March 14, 2022, will go into a lottery based on need. Then all applications received after that will be on a first come, first served basis.

Live in Dutchess County, but also in the City of Poughkeepsie, can you apply?

Yes, you can apply for this program if you are a resident of Dutchess County, but not if you are a City of Poughkeepsie resident. If you are a resident of the City of Poughkeepsie, there is another program that you can apply for, click here.

