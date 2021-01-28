Another Hudson Valley Resident Charged For Role in Capitol Riot

Another Hudson Valley man was arrested for his alleged role during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

William Vogel of Pawling was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority knowingly engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI alleges Vogel posted videos to Snapchat that show him marching onto the Capitol building property while people chant “Whose house? Our house!” The videos show multiple people actively damaging scaffolding and police barriers around the Capitol building and the individual recording ultimately enters into the Capitol building. Videos also show him moving through various halls and corridors inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

While inside the Capitol building, the video records Law Enforcement Officers retreating from the impeding rioters all while the individual continues to walk throughout the Capitol building. The person taking the video can also be heard on the audio supporting the actions of other persons engaged in disorderly conduct on the U.S. Capitol Grounds and U.S. Capitol Building, officials say.

Numerous tipsters contacted the FBI to report these videos and the subsequent posting of these same videos on Facebook. Tipsters told officials the person who posted the videos was Willaim Vogel of Pawling. Another tipster told the FBI Vogel was “very vocal” about being at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., which took place on Jan. 6, 2021, at the White House prior to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Driving records shows Vogel's car driving southbound, on the Henry Hudson Bridge, around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6 and arriving in the D.C. area later that day, according to a criminal complaint.

Records from Facebook show that Vogel shared a video of the riot with a Facebook friend. The friend shared with Vogel a photo of what the friend thought was Vogel carrying a large red hat and wearing a jacket at the Capitol, officials say. Vogel can be seen wearing what appears to be the same jacket while driving his vehicle with what appears to be the same large red hat sitting next to him in Maryland the day of the riots, according to the FBI.

He also posted a photo of himself wearing what appears to be the same red hat, officials say.

On Jan. 7, Vogel sent another Facebook friend the video of his actions on Jan. 6, officials say. The friend asked him “did you take that?” Vogel replied,” yes ma’am” and went on to state “So they have these shadow twitter accounts and they're trying to report me to the FBI/DOJ and put me away for 10 years for Domestic Terrorism, because of my snapchat story, where I simply walked into the lobby of the capital” and “And didn’t even film anything crime wise," according to the FBI.

Vogel joins a growing list of residents from the Hudson Valley arrested for their alleged roles during the riots. A man from Beacon was suspended from his job and later arrested for his alleged role.

The FBI states a Newburgh man outed himself by posting photos of himself during the riot at the Capitol to social media.

An accused capitol rioter from the Lower Hudson Valley was identified by the FBI because he was wearing his varsity jacket.

