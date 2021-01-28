3 New York Hometowns Considered ‘Safest Cities in the U.S’

Two places from the Mid-Hudson region are among a list of the "safest" hometowns in the U.S. Another city in New York is considered the second safest.

NeighborhoodScout released their "2021 Top 100 Safest Cities in the U.S." The website's research revealed the 100 safest cities in America with 25,000 or more people.

NeighborhoodScout crafted its list based on the total number of property and violent crimes per 1,000 residents. The website considered violent crimes to include burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Below is the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., according to NeighborhoodScout.

1. Franklin, MA

2. Long Beach, NY

3. Milton, MA

4. Zionsville, IN

5. Lexington, MA

6. Shrewsbury, MA

7. Bergenfield, NJ

8. Muskego, WI

9. North Ridgeville, OH

10. Marshfield, MA

Three cities from New York made the list, including two from the Mid-Hudson Region. Long Beach ranked second, Harrison in Westchester County ranked 38th and Westchester County's Port Chester finished 71.

2. Long Beach

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 2.5

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 389

38. Harrison

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.6

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 150

71. Port Chester

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 7.9

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 126

A number of hometowns in New York made a list ranking the "Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S." A place in the Hudson Valley is considered the most dangerous in New York.

