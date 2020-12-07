Another Futile Article Attempting to Reach Out to You

This is probably a waste of time. Most likely it's not going to help at all. In fact, it's almost guaranteed to make the people I care about even angrier.

I totally get it. You don't like to be told what to do. You especially don't like to be "preached to" by a stupid morning radio host. That's totally fair. Let me start by saying I'm not telling you what to do, and I'm not preaching. The thing is, I care about you. And even though it may be pointless, I'll feel terrible if I don't do everything in my power to make sure you don't put yourself in harm.

So here it is: Please wear a mask and social distance.

Yes, I know there are a thousand reasons that have convinced you a mask isn't effective, or somehow it's repressive or you're just not willing to social distance. With so much science and anecdotal information that proves wearing a mask and social distancing is extremely effective in halting the spread of COVID-19 there's really nothing I can add that could possibly make you change your mind.

But I'm going to ask anyway. Please wear a mask and social distance.

I've seen so many people over the past few weeks take their kids to birthday parties, gather for the holidays, socialize and drink with groups of friends, not wearing masks in their office. And I've seen so many of these people come down with COVID-19, putting their health and the health of the people they love in jeopardy.

It makes me sad because I really do care about you. Please wear a mask and social distance.

This message is being written with the best intentions but will most likely be ignored or, worse yet, met with anger, hatred and aggression. That's fine. I still care about you, and ask you to please wear a mask and social distance.