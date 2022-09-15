Annual Pleasant Valley Weekend Event Set for This Weekend

It's time to celebrate Pleasant Valley, NY this weekend and the annual event is now bigger than ever.

The town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County is northeast of the City of Poughkeepsie. U.S. Route 44 passes through the town of nearly 10,000 people (according to the census in 2010). Having lived in Pleasant Valley for a time some years back, it's a great little town and everyone always looks forward to Pleasant Valley Weekend!

Pleasant Valley Weekend 2022

Pleasant Valley Weekend takes place this Friday through Sunday (Sept. 16, 17 and 18) at the Pleasant Valley Rec Park at 1558 Main St in Pleasant Valley featuring a car show, fireworks, live music, a parade, great vendors, food and games, plus the popular Rotary Beer Pavilion. Pleasant Valley Weekends has an official website that you can check out here with all the details about this annual, family fun event.

Memories of WPDH at Pleasant Valley Weekend

The WPDH Boom Box was always a popular attraction at Hudson Valley community events for so many years back in the day. The Boom Box was retired some years back.

I recently was chatting with Pleasant Valley Town Supervisor and Hudson Valley musician John DelVecchio (Johnny Dell) at an event at the Dutchess Quarry with Peckham Industries in Pleasant Valley, and talked about how great the days were when WPDH was at the Pleasant Valley Weekend with the WPDH Rock n Roll Boom Box and how much it helped with promotion for the event. I told him how the Boom Box had seen better days since retiring, but hey, maybe it'll come back at some point.

The PDH Rock n Roll Boom Box Has Seen Better Days

While the WPDH Boom Box had been retired some years ago and has been sitting on the property at 2 Pendell Rd for years, there is some good news on the horizon.

According to a good source in promotions at WPDH and Townsquare Media, there is a remodel planned for the boom box this Winter! So if everything goes as planned, we may be seeing the beloved PDH Rock n Roll Boom Box back out on the road in the Hudson Valley, and perhaps at Pleasant Valley Weekend in 2023! Fingers crossed.

In the meantime, get out this weekend to Pleasant Valley, NY and see what that great little town has to offer. Sure to be a fun weekend for the entire family. Also, if you are heading out for this event, be aware of area road closures this weekend.