Anheuser-Busch Giving Away Free Beer

The White House is teaming up with Anheuser-Busch to help America meet a specific goal.

According to ABC 7NY, popular brewing company Anheuser-Busch announced earlier this week that they will give one free beer to Americans 21 years of age and older, how will we get these adult beverages you may be asking? Well, there is a catch.

The free beers will be available once once 70% of Americans are partially vaccinated, hence why the company teamed up with The White House.

When the US finally reaches 70% of vaccinations the brewing company will credit $5.00 to the first 200,000 people to respond.

You can enter right now by visiting mycooler.com. Once on the site, Americans 21 and older will upload a photo of "their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard." No proof of vaccination is necessary.

Anheuser-Busch products include Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Natural Light and Bon Viv hard seltzer.

Here in New York, incentives like these are not a new thing.

Recently, young New Yorkers were offered free college tuition at SUNY or City Universities while state run vaccination sites were doing a scratch-off lottery system. Other freebies for getting your vaccination include free donuts, Sam Adams and free lamination of your vaccination card.

