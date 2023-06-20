[PHOTOS] Multi-Million Dollar Improvements at Kingston Pool

Summer is almost here, and so is the opening date for Andretta Pool in Kingston, NY. Not only will the pool be free for residents once again this year when it opens on June 24th, but the city recently unveiled the latest results of their $2.5 million renovation project just in time for swim season.

Ulster county residents have more than a few choices when it comes to public pools, but the majority seem to lie not far from Route 32. Moriello Pool in New Paltz, NY, the Town of Rosendale Pool in Rosendale, NY, and the Andretta Pool in Kingston, NY could almost be connected by a straight line. Only one, however, recently received a multi-million dollar facelift.

Part of the project included re-plastering the pool (City of Kingston) Part of the project's first phase in 2021 included re-plastering the pool (City of Kingston) loading...

Pool Upgrades at Andretta Pool in Kingston, NY

"Mayor Noble is pleased to announce that the Andretta Pool Improvements Project Phase 2 for the interior of the pool house is now now complete", began a recent announcement from the City of Kingston. The pool improvements (above) were completed in 2021, but photos (below) show how different the pool house looks after the project's second phase in 2023.

The project also included upgrades to outdoor showers and water fountains (City of Kingston) The project also included upgrades to outdoor showers and water fountains (City of Kingston) loading...

Phase 2 at Andretta Pool in Kingston, NY

"Phase 2 of the project, a total renovation of the interior of the Andretta Pool House, included all new plumbing systems, all new electrical systems, upgrades to the changing rooms, the addition of a gender-neutral changing room, family toilet room and family changing room, and poolside showers and lockers" (below), the report continued. The pool isn't the only thing getting remodeled, however.

Changing rooms and bathrooms were also updated at Andretta Pool in Kingston, NY (City of Kingston) Changing rooms and bathrooms were also updated at Andretta Pool in Kingston, NY (City of Kingston) loading...

Dietz Stadium Renovation Project in Kingston, NY

Last week's ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated a years-long project that just the start of a larger $20 million Dietz Stadium renovation project. According to the City of Kingston, the remainder of the project will focus on improvements to the stadium's "scoreboard, bleachers, water fountains, fencing and gates, sound and Wi-Fi systems, lighting, bike racks, locker rooms, bathrooms, food vending, signage, parking and more."

While the city of Kingston, NY is spending millions of dollars building public pools, some residents with deep pockets could spend the same amount for their own private home with a pool. Check out the Kingston, NY mansion complete with a stunning pool and secret underground tunnel below.

