Former GMA Anchor Selling Hudson Valley Home Amidst Scandal

The stunning home in Garrison was once a happy and relaxing place for the former couple.

I've always been a big fan of anchor Amy Robach. I've enjoyed her on 'Good Morning American', 20/20 and have always enjoyed how she delivers the news. I've followed her on social media for years now and she's always seemed like a normal, friendly person who you could approach if you saw out in public. She's a very popular media figure, but unfortunately she became popular for something else pretty recently.

The story was literally EVERYWHERE. Amy Robach allegedly was involved with her GMA co-anchor T.J. Holmes and it was messy because they both were reportedly still married to their spouses (Amy was married to actor Andrew Shue and T.J. to attorney Marilee Fiebig.) Amy and T.J. were spotted in the Hudson Valley a few months ago and once the pictures surfaced complete chaos erupted. Their so-called affair lead to both of them getting suspended and eventually their "exit" from GMA because of how much of a distraction it became. During happier times, Amy and her ex-husband Andrew Shue once shared a beautiful home together in the Hudson Valley and it could be all yours for a hefty price.

Where is Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's former home?

C. Barker, S. Mitchell, Compass Greater New York, LLC via zillow.com/Canva C. Barker, S. Mitchell, Compass Greater New York, LLC via zillow.com/Canva loading...

According to Life & Style Magazine, the pair purchased this beautiful home in Garrison, New York in 2013 for get this...$760,000. According to officials, the home was recently renovated, will be easy to take care of and comes with 17-acres. A lot of times during the weekends Amy would post that she was in the Hudson Valley and it looks like this is the home she would frequent.

More pictures:

The home also has a salt water pool, hot tub, beautiful mountain views, outdoor fire place, movie theater and more. Should I keep going?

Are you interested in buying it? Do you know someone who might be? The home can be all yours for $3,995,000, it's no surprise the home is that much considering all that comes with it. I'm not going to come right out and tell you the address, but you can find it pretty easily. Of course, we wish Amy, T.J. and their exes the best of luck with everything and hope all of them find their happiness. Maybe a new family can purchase the home and make some new memories here.

