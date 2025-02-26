First Sign of Spring Officially Happening in New York?

It has been a long Winter for us in New York. Stretches of freezing temperatures, snow, and ice storms, we've seen it all this year. So it's not exactly surprising that people are counting down the days until daylight savings and the Spring equinox!

To those I'd say, your counting days may be over soon! One New York land conservancy shared information about one early sign that Spring is on its way!

Early Signs of Spring Coming for New York

This week, the Columbia Land Conservancy out of Chatham, NY shared some news that certainly brightened our day!

While some wait for the song of peepers, others know spring is right around the corner when local groups start reminding drivers to look out for critters crossing the road. But we're not talking about any old critter. We're talking about the cute, tiny little guys that come out of hiding once it starts to finally get warm again.

What is the "Big Night"

The "Big Night" is when these amphibians of the Hudson Valley begin to wake up for months of winter hiding.

As Scenic Hudson explains it, "On a wet-enough night, after a few others hovering around 40 degrees, thousands of frogs and salamanders get the same physiological signal: It’s time to migrate."

Get our free mobile app

Once these critters are out of their winter hiding spots, they migrate to wooded areas and vernal pools where they settle for their mating season. It's during this migration season that drivers need to be aware of the roads.

Amphibian Crossing!

During this time of year, residents can volunteer to help these amphibians cross roads safely. The Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossings Project (AM&RC) is a place where you can volunteer to not only escort these cute little guys across the street safely, but you can also help the New York DEC collect observations on the populations of amphibians in the area.

If you're looking for other ways to get excited about connecting with nature this spring, here are some hikes to consider in the area:

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here. Gallery Credit: Weston Loving