Are These Hudson Valley Towns Some Of the Safest Places To Live in the Country?

It can be pretty scary to watch the nightly news. Crime is something that's on a lot of peoples' minds these days, and it is a huge determining factor when choosing a place to live. Where are the safest places to go? According to some of these numbers from a recent report, you may not actually have to go too far.

The study, done by CCTV Camera World, used FBI data and ranked the safest cities and towns across the country. The study included data from the total crime rates collected from 7,000 areas in 2020. The total crime rate includes all violent crimes and property crimes. A number of towns from across New York state made the safe list, with several Hudson Valley towns representing near the top.

This is the total number of crimes per 100,000 residents.

5) Coxsackie (Greene)

6) Durham (Greene)

8) Pine Plains (Dutchess)

21) Chatham (Columbia)

22) Cornwall (Orange)

39) Chester (Orange)

72) Rye (Westchester)

75) Montgomery (Orange).

Northport, in Suffolk County, ranked second in the country only behind Wayland, Massachusetts, according to the study. Other New York state towns on the list:

4) Homer (Cortland)

11) Norfolk (St. Lawrence )

15) Webb (Herkimer)

16) Cooperstown (Otsego)

47) Caledonia (Livingston)

68) Hamilton (Madison)

89) Cape Vincent (Jefferson)

Yonkers actually ranked 8th safest on the Mid-Sized cities list (150,00 t0 500,00 residents). Long Beach and Carmel ranked 2nd and 6th respectively for small cities (50,000 to 149,000)

Read the FULL STUDY HERE.

