All SUNY Students Will Be Required to Have a COVID Vaccine

A new announcement has been made regarding SUNY and CUNY students.

On Monday, May 10, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo made a major announcement regarding colleges in the state. Governor Cuomo announced via Twitter that for the fall 2021 semester at all SUNY and CUNY locations, students will be required to have the COVID-19 vaccine. This applies to all in-person students.

Governor Cuomo also added that he encourages all private colleges and universities to require COVID-19 vaccinations as well. One Hudson Valley college already announced plans to do just that. In April 2021, Vassar College in Poughkeepsie announced that all students must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester.

"We will be requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before arriving to campus for the Fall Semester, with exceptions for medical or religious reasons," Vassar College President Elizabeth H. Bradley said. "If vaccination is not accessible in your area, we will work to get students vaccinated locally. We believe this is the best way to ensure the health and safety of everyone on campus."

Colleges and universities already require to show proof of vaccination for things like mumps and measles. Currently, no other Hudson Valley private colleges and universities have announced plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students. The new SUNY and CUNY mandate from Governor Cuomo will affect SUNY New Paltz and SUNY Orange, for both their Middletown and Newburgh campuses. Marist College and Mount Saint Mary College have not made announcements regarding COVID-19 vaccine requirements.