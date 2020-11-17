All I Want For Christmas is No Pandemic

I've reached the point where I'm done with the pandemic. It's run it's course, I want my normal routine back.

I'm running out of fingers to count how many months we're in to this pandemic. Every holiday, there's new regulations that we have to follow, no more than this amount of people, yadda, yadda, yadda. I'm over it. I want my kids to be able to enjoy some sort of normalcy.

However, COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down, as numbers spike in certain areas of New York and the Hudson Valley. I feel like we're on the verge of another shutdown, then what? More furloughs? more lay-offs? It's scary.

As parents, we have to pretend everything is normal, and try to show our kids that even though we're in the middle of a pandemic, we can still enjoy the holidays and the festivities that go along with them.

What will my kids say when the elf on a shelve shows up wearing a mask? I'm not sure, but I'm going to have to make something up. Hey kids, wanna go see Santa by appointment only, and he may be in a bubble? Yeah, I didn't think so.

At the end of the day, we have to stay positive for our children, and try to maintain their innocence. The real world is a strange place, especially with everything going on, and while we need to make our kids aware of what's going on, we have to try not to scare them at the same time.

I would love for this pandemic to be over and that everybody can go back to doing the things they love. Sadly, that doesn't look like it will happen at any point in the near future. I guess just enjoy the family bonds you've established during this extra time together, and create as much fun as you can.

-Smitty