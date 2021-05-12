Alice Cooper Leads Star-Packed 2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise

The Monsters of Rock are set to cruise again. Promoter On the Blue's at-sea concert series will be headlined by Alice Cooper for a 10th-anniversary voyage on Feb. 9-14, 2022, from Miami to ports in the Bahamas' CocoCay and Haiti's Labadee.

The slate of more than 35 other artists set to take the stage aboard the Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas includes Queensryche, Tom Keifer of Cinderella, Skid Row, L.A. Guns, Kix, Winger, Great White, Pat Travers, Y&T, Joel Hoekstra, Lillian Axe, Faster Pussycat and onetime Motley Crue singer John Corabi, among others. Tickets go on sale today at monstersofrockcruise.com, with cabins starting at $1,799 per person. They're double occupancy, and prices don't include mandatory taxes and fee supplement.

Along with the regularly scheduled shows, fans can take part in artist/cruiser Q&A sessions, cooking and painting demonstrations with the stars, beach volleyball and games like "Gong Show Karaoke" and "So You Think You Can Shred." There will also be theme nights and opportunities to dine with and take photos alongside selected acts.

Cooper's newest album is a musical homage to his hometown titled Detroit Stories. The project, which features all surviving members of the original Alice Cooper band, emerged after he battled with COVID-19 last December.

More recently, Cooper headlined his own Coopstock benefit in April at Mesa, Ariz., but this cruise is the only future date listed on Cooper's official website.

