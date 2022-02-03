Alice Cooper Doesn’t Think Politics + Rock ‘N’ Roll Go Together

Alice Cooper doesn't ask for much, but when it comes to politics, he wants to be left alone. The legendary shock rocker doesn't think politics and rock 'n' roll go together — more specifically, that they don't "belong in the same bed together."

Though he's touched on his dismay for political subjects in the past, the topic came up in a new interview with Tampa Bay's Creative Loafing, where the icon was asked how his relationship has been with the outspoken Ted Nugent in light of all of the political and social turmoil that has occurred in recent years.

"Ted and I grew up together in Detroit, and he's always been the mouth that roared. When he gets going, nobody can stay with him. I kind of look at him as his own entity. I don't ever talk politics… I hate politics," Cooper declared.

"I don't think rock and roll and politics belong in the same bed together, but a lot of people think it does — because we have a voice, and we should use our voice. But again, rock and roll should be anti-political, I think. When my parents started talking about politics, I would turn on the [Rolling] Stones as loud as I could. I don't want to hear politics, and I still feel that way."

Cooper ultimately wants his music and his live performances to be a "vacation from CNN." And while he's not trying to insult anyone who uses their platform to share their own opinions, he said he'll never get up onstage and tell his fans who to vote for in an election.

"If I do a thing like on 'Elected,' which we would always do during the elections, and I’d bring out Trump and Hillary to fight, and both of them would get wiped out! That's what was funny about it. If you're in the political theater, you’d better be able to take a joke."

While the rocker isn't into the idea of politics, he's still a humanitarian. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he set money aside for his crew so that they wouldn't struggle financially while touring was halted. In early 2021, he wrote a song just for Harry Nilsson's son Zak, who was battling end-stage colon cancer. This past December, a photo went viral of the musician serving food to children at some sort of food bank event — and these are just examples of his altruism that've happened in the last two years.

The "School's Out" singer is currently embarking on a North American winter tour, which wraps up Feb. 14 after the 2022 Monsters of Rock cruise. He'll head back out in March, though, with Buckcherry. See all of the dates here.