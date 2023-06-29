Alert: ‘Unhealthy’ Air Returns To New York State

New York State officials are warning residents to take precautions today.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State DEC is warning New Yorkers that smoke from Canada will impact the entire state.

Hochul Warns New Yorkers

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Holds Covid-19 Update Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images loading...

"As we continue to monitor air quality levels and provide communities with the information and tools they need to help prevent exposure to smoke-related air pollution, New Yorkers should remain vigilant and take steps to stay safe," Governor Hochul said. "I thank the brave New York Forest Rangers joining the Canadian wildfire response and wish them a safe journey as they prepare to assist in the ongoing efforts to control the fires north of our borders."

Air Quality Alert Issued for Long Island, New York City, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central Region, Western Region

DEC DEC loading...

The DEC issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Thursday because the forecast shows levels of particulate matter pollution that are "Unhealthy" and "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."

The Air Quality Alert was issued for the following regions:

Long Island

NYC Metro

Lower Hudson Valley

Upper Hudson Valley

Adirondacks

Eastern Lake Ontario

Central Region

Western Region

"Smoke will slowly move eastward and stall over Central New York as a high-pressure system meanders over the Mid-Atlantic coast, with the highest concentrations of smoke-induced fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution expected across Western and Northern New York. The smoke plume is expected to move out of New York more slowly than it moved in and heavier smoke is expected to remain upstate through much of Friday," Hochul's office stated.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Below is the expected air quality for each region for Thursday. An Air Quality Index over 100 is deemed Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Over 150 is deemed Unhealthy for all.

Long Island

110

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

NYC Metro

130

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Lower Hudson Valley

130

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Upper Hudson Valley

140

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Adirondacks

151

Unhealthy

Eastern Lake Ontario

155

Unhealthy

Central New York

160

Unhealthy

Western New York

151

Unhealthy

What Air Quality Index Levels Mean

DEC DEC loading...

For Unhealthy levels "everyone may begin to experience health effects, members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups means "members of sensitive groups such as people with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions like asthma, young children, and older adults, may be more at risk of health effects from smoke."

Unhealthy air may linger in parts of the State on Friday, though weather officials say it's too early to confirm.

