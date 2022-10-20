Residents of New York Can Order Booze at Arby’s?

We have the meats, and now we also have the booze! You don't normally associate booze with a place like Arby's. But now, it appears the fast food chain is pairing certain menu items with their own "unexpected liquor", as Parade reports that Arby's has teamed up with an Ohio-based craft distillery called Brain Brew.

Customers in the Hudson Valley and New York state can now order an adult beverage to go along with their Smoked Brisket sandwich at their favorite Arby's. But the real question is, where can you find this restaurant chain in the Hudson Valley?

Smoked Bourbon

Parade says that the chain released the Arby's Smoked Bourbon October 19, at select locations for a limited time, while supplies last. New York is one of a limited number of states where the bourbon will be available for around $60 dollars.

USA Today says that the bourbon will be available exclusively at ArbysSmokedBourbon.com, so you can't just order it from behind the counter.

New items being added and taken off fast food menus isn't all that uncommon. Arby's even offered customers their very own hamburger for the first time in the nearly 60-year history of the establishment back over part of the summer of 2022.

What's on the Menu?

CNN says that Arby's had even added something called the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger to their menus in the Hudson Valley earlier this year. Burgers being sold at fast food locations may not sound like too big a deal, though Arby's is primarily known for their roast beef sandwiches and other non-burger items.

The new burger was available only for a limited time through July 31, though who knows if it'll be coming back?

Are There Any Hudson Valley Arby's Left?

There aren't many Arby's in the Hudson Valley though. In fact, there is one. According to their store locater, they're lone Hudson Valley location is in Newburgh on Route 17K. The next nearest spot is in Danbury. Most of their New York state locations are scattered across the Southern Tier and western part of the sate.