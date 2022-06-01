Albany County Man Found Dead on New York State Thruway

A New York man was found dead on the Thruway about 12 hours after he drove the wrong way on I-87 and crashed into a tractor-trailer.

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at about 11:16 p.m., New York State Police from Troop G responded to a report of a property damage crash on the New York State Thruway.

New York State Police Responded To Accident on New York State Thruway in Town of Bethlehem

Police were told the crash happened in the southbound lanes south of the New York State Thruway near Exit 23 in the town of Bethlehem.

An investigation determined that 48-year-old Michael T. Tran of Albany, New York was involved in an accident.

Albany, New York Man's Car Drives Wrong Way on New York State Thruway in Albany County

Tran was driving north in the southbound lanes when his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer, according to New York State Police. It's unclear why Tran was driving in the wrong direction on I-87.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Tran appeared to be uninjured after the crash, adding Tran walked away from the scene before troopers arrived.

A search of the area was conducted, but Tran was not located.

Albany County Man Found Dead on I-87

On Monday around 11:49 a.m., during a second search of the crash area, troopers discovered Tran deceased in the median south of Exit 23.

Based on his injuries, police believe Tran was fatally struck by a northbound motor vehicle sometime after leaving the scene of the initial crash.

"Troopers ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact State Police Troop G at 518-783-3211," New York State Police stated in a press release.

