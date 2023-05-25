This One Airline Stopping Trips Out of Westchester NY Airport

When was the last time you were on an airplane? Since the pandemic? Do you travel all of the time? Great! When was the last time you flew out of the Westchester Airport in White Plains (Airport code HPN)?

There are more flights leaving (and arriving) out of there than Stewart Airport in Newburgh New Windsor, but the terminal itself is pretty small. There is a change coming to the Westchester Airport as of July 1, 2023.

Which airline will no longer be flying out of Westchester Airport on July 1, 2023?

Sunrise over an Airplane Wing

The airline that will cease operation of their one daily flight to Chicago airport from White Plains NY is United Airlines. United Airlines has been making this daily flight for 10 years.

What will happen to the people who already have flights booked out of Westchester Airport?

Photo by Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash

United Airlines is in the process of contacting all passengers that already have purchased tickets for flights after that July 1, 2023 date. Is there anything you can do if you have purchased one of those tickets? You can contact United Airlines directly at 1-800-864-8331.

Why is United Airlines ceasing operations out of Westchester Airport?

The reason that United is giving for this change? Is it the lack of passengers? The airline claims the change is because of lack of planes, along with lack of pilots.

Are there any other airlines that fly out of Westchester Airport currently?

There are two other airline carriers that make flights out of the airport are JetBlue and Delta.

