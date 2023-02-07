Police say a lower Hudson Valley man is facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated after an early morning crash. Officials say once the suspect was taken into custody, it was determined he was driving with an alcohol level more than three times the state's legal limit.

According to the data on the effects of alcohol from the McDonald Center, a BAC level of .25% to .399% can lead to alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness.

Westchester County Man Accused of Aggravated DWI

New York State police said in a press release that they responded to a one-car crash right after midnight on January 28. Officials say the suspect crashed his Toyota Camry traveling westbound on the exit 6 ramp on I-287 near White Plains.

State police say the 46-year-old driver was arrested and taken into custody where his blood alcohol level was determined to be 0.25%. Officials say the suspect was turned over to a sober third party and is due back in court on February 14.

Drunk Driving Near New Paltz, NY

Cases where a driver is operating a vehicle at this level of intoxication are more common than you might think. Back in July 2022, WNYT reported that a 37-year-old woman was pulled over for traffic violations one evening on the Thruway, outside New Paltz.

Officials felt that the woman from Malta was intoxicated, and their tests proved it when her blood alcohol level was measured at .28%, according to WNYT. That is three and a half times the state's legal limit of .08%.