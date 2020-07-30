‘Aggressive’ Shark Near Swimmers Closes Many New York Beaches

A "significant sized shark" that officials say was acting "aggressive" was spotted just a few feet from swimmers.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, a Town of Hempstead lifeguard spotted a shark of "significant size" offshore of Lido West Beach on Monday around noon, the Town of Hempstead wrote on Twitter. Three shark sightings were reported on Monday afternoon in New York.

After the sighting officials suspended swimming at Civic Beach, Lido Beach, Lido West Beach, Town Park Point Lookout and Town Point at Sands.

Three more shark sightings were reported on Tuesday, which kept swimmers out of the water.

On Wednesday, beachgoers were allowed to enter the water again, but only up to their knees. That was until more sharks were spotted.

"A significant sized shark was spotted by TOH lifeguards in the water 25 yards from shore at Town Park Point Lookout. Due to this sighting, all swimming is prohibited at TOH patrolled beaches from Lido West to Town Park Point Lookout for the time being," Town of Hempstead wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Swimming remains banned as of Thursday morning. According to ABC, there have been at least nine shark sightings since Monday at beaches in New York. One lifeguard told ABC an aggressive shark was spotted near swimmers.

"We saw a large dark gray and white object on the surface of the water making a huge splash that no other fish could make, and it was sitting on the surface of the water for probably about 30 seconds thrashing around," East Atlantic Beach lifeguard Connor Byrne told ABC. "At that point, several of the patrons, most of the lifeguards could all identify the fin and tell that it was clearly a shark and was being aggressive. It was five feet directly offshore from the swimming area with people around, so no one wanted to go back in the water."

Officials believe sharks are getting closer to shore because as the water heats up sharks are known to move closer to shore in search of food.

On Monday, a New York woman was fatally attacked by a great white shark in Maine. Officials believe she was mistaken for a seal.