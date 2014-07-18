Johnny Depp is becoming quite a regular with Aerosmith. The actor, who sang backup on the band's most recent studio effort, joined Steven Tyler and company on stage Wednesday (July 16) for a stomping version of 'Train Kept A-Rollin'' at Mansfield, Massachusetts' Xfinity Center. You can catch the whole thing via fan-filmed video, above.

Depp took part in sessions for Aerosmith's 2012 album 'Music from Another Dimension' as well, adding backing vocals to Joe Perry's 'Freedom Fighter' while in L.A. for a stint on TV's 'American Idol.' Perry told the Quietus that he'd invited Depp over because he "needed a guitar, actually. We'd left a lot of stuff in Boston and he's got a great guitar collection and is a great guitar player, great musician, and he was down at the studio a couple of times -- so I asked him if I could borrow a couple of his axes."

By the time the evening concluded, Depp was part of Aerosmith's new album. He is in Massachusetts reportedly filming a forthcoming movie called 'Black Mass' about the famous Boston criminal Whitey Bulger.

Aerosmith's summer tour with Slash continues through September. 'Train Kept A-Rollin,' originally written by bluesman Tiny Bradshaw, appeared on the band's sophomore release, 1974's 'Get Your Wings.'