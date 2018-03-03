Stone Temple Pilots began their first tour with new lead singer Jeff Gutt with a 19-song set at the Canyon in Santa Clarita, Calif. The performance featured a guest appearance by Johnny Depp, who sat in on "Sex Type Thing" and a cover of the MC5's "Kick Out the Jams," which also saw Wayne Kramer sit in with the band. Depp has played with bassist Robert DeLeo in Alice Cooper's Hollywood Vampires side project. Video of both songs, as well as "Vasoline" and the new "Meadow," are embedded below.

Perhaps fittingly for a band introducing a new frontman, they opened with "Regeneration," which Alternative Nation notes is the first time they've played that song since 2001, and "Glide" received its live debut. Also receiving its live debut was "Roll Me Under," which arrived last month when Stone Temple Pilots announced their tour dates.

This run of shows lasts through March 17 at the Pub Station Ballroom in Billings, Mont., and they'll be back out on the road for a month beginning April 28 at Jacksonville's Welcome to Rockville festival. You can see all the dates here.

Stone Temple Pilots will release a self-titled album on March 16, their first with Gutt, who was introduced as their vocalist in November at a concert at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. The former X Factor contestant replaced Chester Bennington, who left in 2015 to concentrate on his role in Linkin Park.

Stone Temple Pilots, March 2, 2018, Santa Clarita, Calif., Set List

1. "Regeneration"

2. "Wicked Garden"

3. "Vasoline"

4. "Lounge Fly"

5. "Coma"

6. "Big Bang Baby"

7. "Glide"

8 "Big Empty"

9. "Atlanta"

10. "Plush"

11. "Meadow"

12. "Interstate Love Song"

13. "Army Ants"

14. "Piece of Pie"

15. "Roll Me Under"

16. "Dead & Bloated"

17. "Trippin' on a Hole in a Paper Heart"

18. "Kick Out the Jams"

19. "Sex Type Thing"