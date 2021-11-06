Adopted in New York State? How to Get Your Pre-Adoption Records
If you were adopted in New York State, then you know that getting information, pre-adoption information has been a huge challenge. Before January of 2020, New York State was a sealed adoption record state. Which meant (essentially) that no-one was going to get access to information, without a court order, and even then, it was highly unlikely.
So what can you do? How can you get any information? First and foremost, be patient. Everything that involves New York State, involves a need to 'hurry up and wait,' so please know that, if you can get the info, it will take time.
The best course of action is to sign up with the New York State Department of Health Adoption Information Registry. This is where you can start. If you register and your birth parents or siblings register, there is a shot and being given access to one-another's information.
What can you really get? Information that the birth parents have added to the registry, which includes, identifying information, non-identifying information and medical information.
To be eligible to enter the registry, you need to have been either born or adopted in the State of New York, and you must be 18-years of age or older. If you are a birth parent and want to enter the registry, then you will need to wait until the child you gave birth to, is now also 18. You will also need to have a copy of your birth certificate to register. Does this service guarantee any information? No. They mention on their website that (as of yet, because this registry is still very new) there is less than a 5% match. But, for most, it is worth a shot.