One of the Hudson Valley's most loved grocery stores and farms will be expanding. Loyal customers are excited about their newest location.

Adams Fairacre Farms Will Soon Have Their 5th Location Up And Running To The Public

Adams Has a Fascinating Story to Tell

"In 1919, Ralph and Mary Adams purchased 50 acres of farmland in Poughkeepsie, New York. They worked the land, selling fresh produce to area retailers from a farmstand. By 1933 they had four children and a successful farmstand. Adams Fairacre Farms was born."

Adams Fairacre Farms Brings More Than A High-Quality Grocery Store Experience

At the beginning of their journey, they were selling fruits and vegetables. However, customers then requested meats and cheeses and finally, a deli. Since they grew their own produce and were able to get farm supplies, customers then asked for plants and even fertilizer available at Adams stores.

Adams has that local grocery store, hometown feel to it. There's something for everyone, I love the gift shop. Along with homemade food options, they also have a bakery and coffee shop. I also love visiting their nursery and seasonal greenhouse.

Where Are Adams Fairacre Farms Stores Currently Located In The Hudson Valley?

There are numerous Adams Fairacre Farms stores within the Hudson Valley. Kingston, Wappingers, Poughkeepsie, and Newburgh are the 4 locations.

The 5th location of an Adams store will open in Wallkill, NY.

When Will The New Adams Fairacre Farms Orange County, NY Location Open?

Those who drive past the new location can see all of the progress in play. The road in front and near the new Adams location was even redone as well.

It's possible that Adams's location in Orange County, NY can open as early as April of 2023.

Adams Fairacre Farms Made An Announcement On Social Media

Looking for a job? Eager, Hudson Valley residents were asking for months about how to apply at this new location. The time has come for those interested to start applying.

Adams Fairacre Farms Is Now Hiring In Orange County, NY

According to their social media post,

"NOW HIRING: TOWN OF WALLKILL - MANAGEMENT POSITIONS ONLY

Be part of Adams history as we start a new, exciting chapter in the Town of Wallkill! Current open positions include: Front End Manager, Gift Shop Manager, Pizza Manager, Garden Center Manager, Kitchen Manager and more! "

What business would you like to see come to the Hudson Valley or your current town? Share with us below.

