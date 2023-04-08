Well, it happened again... not that we should be surprised at this point. Now the only way to get inside yet another awesome piece of Hudson Valley history is to rent it for $900 per night as an Airbnb.

It's hard to find the right balance between welcoming tourists (and their money) to local economies while keeping the area accessible for those who call it home. Hudson Valley residents have been caught in this conundrum for years now, but the latest development hits a little too close to home.

The Accord Train Station in 2012 (Google)

New Businesses in Accord, NY

As someone who grew up in Accord, NY, I witnessed the the town transform from a tiny dot on the New York map no one had heard of to one of the most sought-after destinations in the Hudson Valley. Not that I'm against progress; businesses like Accord's Arrowood Farms are fantastic examples of the success that can be found when the balance is found between embracing both out-of-towners and the local community. Unfortunately that's not what seems to be happening across town.

The historic Accord Train Station is now an Airbnb... and looks a lot different than in 2012 (Airbnb)

The Accord, NY Train Station is Now on Airbnb

The historic Accord Train Station, which has seen several iterations in the past decades, is now a luxury Airbnb. The price to stay in the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom structure (plus caboose) ranges from $640 to over $900 per night. In a town that has a median individual income of roughly $27,000, it's obvious that this rental isn't meant for local residents looking for a staycation.

The listing costs between $640 and nearly $1,000 per night (Airbnb)

Maybe I should mind my own business. While the train station, which was built in 1902, clearly has some serious historical significance, it's been privately owned for years. Hell, I was all about the new Upper Depot Brewery that recently opened in a former train station in Hudson, NY - so why should I care about the fact that my hometown train station is being rented out to city-dwellers taking their Range Rovers upstate for the weekend?

Ultimately, it comes down to community for me. The folks at Upper Depot Brewery in Hudson, for example, are using their opportunity to reimagine a historic space to include local (and visiting) beer fans. Instead of crowds gathering to catch a train like they would 100 years ago, they're now gathering to drink something with a 7% ABV. I just wish something similar could have happened in Accord. Check out the (admittedly impressive) property below.

Accord Train Station Converted to Luxury Airbnb The historic Accord Train Station, built in 1902, is now a high-end rental property