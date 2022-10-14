A Now Uncertain Future: Goodbye Cartoon Network?

This one hits a little close to home. Cartoon Network, the staple channel and entertainment powerhouse will be undergoing massive changes that put into question the future of the network.

Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Recently Warner Bros Entertainment, more commonly known as Warner Bros completed its company merger with Discovery Inc. The companies will now be known as Warner Bros. Discovery and as part of the deal, the company is reassessing and reallocating company resources. This includes Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network (CNS).

Warner Bros.

These changes come in addition to numerous changes that have already come in the wake of the merger. Some may be asking why this merger puts Cartoon Network's future in question? The answer is this; Cartoon Network while being under the Warner Bros. umbrella, worked and operated on its own as if it were its own entity. With the company merger, Warner Bros. Discovery will now be absorbing Cartoon Network completely and entirely. Now WBA and CNA will be consolidated and brought under one division inside Warner Bros. Discovery.

I'm not going to act as if I understand everything about a business merger this massive, but what I do know is this; I hope Cartoon Network continues to bring great content, joy and happiness to kids and really all people regardless of age for years to come.

Uncertain Future

A deal like this puts everything into question though. Individuals metaphorical chairs will be rotated, changes will be made and evidently certain people and aspects of what was previously known will be terminated. According to sources "output will remain the same" in terms of projects that are in production, however, the response from those within the animation industry has not been positive to say the least.

I'm 28 years old and grew up on Cartoon Network. I'm also biased and would say that I grew up on the "Golden Era" of Cartoon Network, which included shows like Ed, Edd & Eddy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Dexter's Laboratory. Same time, I also enjoyed classics like Looney Tunes, Tom & Jerry and Scooby-Doo. I was even able to enjoy some shows as I got older like Adventure Time and Regular Show.

Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network also introduced me to some of my favorite animated series of all time, Justice League, Teen Titans (NO NOT TEEN TITANS GO!!!) and maybe my favorite of all time Batman. To this day Kevin Conroy is the voice I most recognize as Batman and Mark Hamill's role as The Joker is legendary.

From Batman: The Animated Series

Cartoon Network was responsible for introducing me to the world of anime, which I still love to this day. Cartoon Network's Toonami was the gateway for so many kids, airing shows like Dragon Ball Z, Yu Yu Hakusho, One Piece, Naruto and Bleach.

Toonami and Adult Swim

Toonami is still going today, airing every Saturday night as part of Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, where they show numerous hit shows of today like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba and Black Clover. Adult Swim is also famous for airing shows like Rick & Morty, Robot Chicken and massively popular shows like Family Guy and Futurama.

As it stands, changes will continue to come as part of the ramifications of this company merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Not just changes to Cartoon Network but changes for every single entity that both companies owned. The dust is not settled and it will take time to see everything come into view but I sincerely hope that Cartoon Network is here to stay.

