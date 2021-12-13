A List of Great Ice Skating Rinks From Hudson Valley to Buffalo
There is just something about strapping on a pair of ice skates and heading out to the brisk Upstate air for a few laps around the rink. Our region has a plethora of places to choose to skate at, both indoor and outdoor. While the "indoor fans" have probably already had a few skating weekends under their belt, the "outdoor" fans are probably still waiting for the ice to harden. Either way, here is a list of great ice skating rinks for you to enjoy!
10 Upstate Ice Skating Rinks to Take Your Family To
Winter in Upstate New York means winter sports. Ice skating has been around for as long as Upstate has been around. Today we find rinks at resorts, in civic centers, in city parks and in open fields. Here is a list of 10 great places to take your families to this winter for a bit of fun on the ice! And as a bonus some of these rinks are in the most beautiful of places, like at the top of the mountain behind Mohonk Mountain House resort in New Paltz, or spread out along the frozen canals near downtown Buffalo. All are great. Have fun!
