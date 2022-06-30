A Hot and Stormy July 4th Weekend For the Hudson Valley?

For the most part, the month of June has been slightly below normal when it came to temperatures in the Hudson Valley. Some early mornings even saw the mercury dip down to around 50 degrees (with some areas in the Catskills experiencing the upper 40s). That will change this weekend, as summer will finally make its arrival. Forecasters say we could have highs up in the 90s as we enter the long weekend.

Hudson Valley July 4th Weekend Weather

Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s and partly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for thunderstorms overnight, as lows will stay in the 60s. The chance for scattered storms continues through Saturday, as highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday will see the weather clear out, though it will remain warm. Expect highs in the 80s with partly cloudy skies. July 4th Monday will be pretty much the same as Sunday, with highs in the 80s and partly cloudy skies.

The last time it reached 90 degrees in Poughkeepsie was June 26. So far, with has reached the 90s four times in 2022, according to Extreme Weather.

Will the Hudson Valley See a Hot and Stormy Summer?

Weather forecasts are often conflicting, especially when predicting the conditions months in advance. TWC is calling for slightly above average temperatures for the Hudson Valley and parts of the Northeast, with a round of storms possible this summer. The forecast issued is somewhat similar to the summer of 2021, where we saw hotter than usual temps and above-average precipitation.

NOAA's outlook is a little more extreme, as they are calling for way above average highs and well above average rainfall. A hot, humid, and hazy summer of 2022, according to their predictions. Almanac's forecast though is a bit more conflicting for the area, with the Hudson Valley seemingly on the boundary between a hot and dry summer, versus a cooler and wetter one. And then while AccuWeather is saying we'll see temperatures around average this year, be ready for numerous rounds of severe thunderstorms this summer to impact the Hudson Valley.

New York's Hottest Temperature Ever?

According to Cool Weather, summers in New York state average around 66.5 F (with both high and lows averaged in). That places us at 39th hottest in the country. However, the Southern and Western parts of the U.S. aren't the only parts of the nation that can get scorching hot during summertime. Read HERE.