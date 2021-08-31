I don't know if you have noticed it yet, but it's almost fall and time for the leaves to do what they do best in Connecticut and the Hudson Valley.

Of course you know what that means — some spectacular fall foliage is on the way.

It's got to be the most wonderful time of the year, autumn in the northeast. The fall foliage is legendary around here, drawing people from all over the country to our area to witness nature's beauty. The main time to catch all the spectacular colors is during peak weekends, so it's kind of important to know when the best times are and when the foliage will be at its most scenic.

Now, no one can be 100% accurate when it comes to the progressive changing of the leaves. The main thing to keep in mind is that weather and temperature play a big role with the leaves changing, so unseasonably warm or wet weather could change the timeline a bit, as could early chilly weather or an early frost.

Either way, the leaves will change, at some point it will be breath taking, and then the raking begins, so enjoy.

Now with this interactive guide, you'll get a pretty good idea when to plan that drive through the hills of Litchfield or that leaf peeping trip to Fahnestock State Park in Carmel.

Thanks to the folks at smokeymountains.com who have put together a great interactive fall foliage chart that you can check out right here and plan your fall foliage excursion.

The map uses a complex algorithm that analyzes several million data points, which then enables the program to forecast county by county when peak foliage will occur.

Just use the slider below the map and set it on one of the dates to see exactly where fall will be peaking for that date.

