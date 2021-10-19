Great news for Orange County, the town/village of Monroe, New York is officially our "hometown of the week" and with the honor, comes some great "perks"!

Museum Village is Still Open

Odds are if you grew in the Hudson Valley and went to school in the area, you most likely took a field trip at one time to Museum Village located at 1010, 17M, in Monroe. Museum Village opened up on July 1, 1950 to offer visitors a chance to look at, and in some case get their hands-on some of the things that make up industry and technology over the years. Still open today, Museum Village offers guests a chance to look at generations of Americans and the work many did over the course of the 19th century.

Monroe is NOT Named After President James Monroe

If you good at naming some of our past Presidents, you already know that James Monroe was the 5th president of the United States, but did you know that Monroe, New York was NOT named after him? Lots of folks believe that the village/town was named after him, but it was actually named after an early 19th-century New York state senator according to Wikipedia.

Velveeta Cheese Was Born in Monroe, New York

Velveeta cheese is one of our favorites, and the processed cheese product was invented in 1918 by Emil Frey. Frey was a part of the "Monroe Cheese Company" in Monroe, New York an in 1923, "The Velveeta Cheese Company" was incorporated as a separate company, and sold to Kraft Foods Inc. in 1927 according to Wikipedia.

Screams From Monroe Can be Heard for Miles

That might be a bit of a stretch, but according to a ton of text message we received, Pure Terror Scream Park located at 299 Museum Village Road in Monroe, NY is a must visit around Halloween time. According to their website, they're in the Guinness Book of World Record's holding the record as the Guinness World Record's Longest Horror Attraction In The World! If you're looking for some Halloween fun, its worth the drive.

Grabbing A Bite to Eat is Easy

Two restaurants that received a lot of love today include, Captains Table located at 547 17M, Monroe, NY, and Villa Positano located at 475 17M, Monroe, NY Dan texted us that they have "the best Italian ever!!"

