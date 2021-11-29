9 Small Movie Theaters You Can’t Overlook in the Hudson Valley

One of the things that I have missed the most over the last year and a half has been going to the movies. My venture back was to see the James Bond "No Time to Die," and it was odd. It was your typical experience at a big movie theater, but it made me think about where I could go see a film and support a owner-operated business here in the Hudson Valley.

So where are the smaller non-chain theaters in the Hudson Valley? Believe it or not, there are a few, and there are also a few film festivals to go with them. When doing the research, it was pretty cool to find that there are many of these theaters a short drive from anywhere in the area:

Upstate Films, Rhinebeck

Orpheum Theatre, Saugerties (Upstate Films, 2.0)

The Moviehouse in Millerton

Downing Film Center in Newburgh

Lyceum, Roosevelt and New Paltz Cinemas.

Bardavon Opera House, Poughkeepsie. While they don't show films all year long, they do have special showing, including their winter movie series on Friday nights,

Rosendale Theater, Rosendale

If you haven't been to a theater, some of the ones listed above might ask you for proof of COVID Vaccination, (Upstate, Orpheum, Rosendale, the Bardavon, it depends on the event, The Moviehouse, and the Downing). You will also need to be prepared to wear a face mask while you are in the building and during the showing of the film. You can remove your mask to eat or drink, but need to wear it the rest of the time in the theater (for now). Enjoy going to the movies!

