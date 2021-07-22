8,700 Vaccinated People Test Positive for COVID in New York
A very small fraction of vaccinated New Yorkers tested positive for COVID after getting vaccinated.
About 8,700 vaccinated New Yorkers, out of 11 million, have tested positive for COVID after getting vaccinated, according to the New York State Department of Health.
The New York State Department of Health released new COVID numbers to The Associated Press as new cases of COVID and COVID hospitalizations continue to increase across New York.
Just 0.079 percent of vaccinated New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID after completing their vaccine series, according to the New York State Department of Health.
Since April 1, about 244,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19. 3.5 percent of those cases are from vaccinated New Yorkers.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
State officials did not provide details about how many vaccinated New Yorks have been hospitalized or died from the virus.
“We are continuing to investigate the number of fully vaccinated people who may have been hospitalized or passed away,” New York State Department of Health spokesperson Abigail Barker told The Associated Press.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed 74 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 67.5 percent have completed their vaccine series.
Nearly 56 percent of all eligible New Yorkers are fully vaccinated while about 62 percent have at least one vaccine dose.
Keep Scrolling:
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley
Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond
World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses
Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change