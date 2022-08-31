80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course.

Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.

It looks like at least one of these eyesores is finally going to see new life in Wappingers Falls. Fun Max Adventure Park has announced that it will be moving into a huge empty space next to BJ's Wholesale Club in Wappingers Falls. The Alpine Commons on Route 9 is the former home of A.C. Moore and Tops Friendly Markets. The huge vacant space will soon be filled with trampolines, games and other adventures for families to enjoy.

The Fun Max Adventure Park is described as "fun for all ages." According to its Facebook page, the park will include trampolines, a rock wall, a ninja warrior course and dozens of other activities for visitors. A few of the highlights include a swing bridge with an airbag, an interactive games wall, a foam pit, a zip line, two dodgeball areas, a tumbling trampoline and obstacle course, a slam dunk area, a battle beam where contestants battle over a foam pit, a donut slide, a wipeout trampoline, a professional trampoline, bubble soccer and more.

The owners say the adventure park will also feature an arcade with VR games, a toddler area and "huge indoor playground." A computer rendering of the space shows how the Fun Max Adventure Park is expected to be laid out.

Construction is currently underway and the indoor park is scheduled to open sometime next year.

It appears that the owners of The Fun Max Adventure Park are also connected to a similar indoor playland that opened in Middletown, Connecticut in 2019. The Fun In Trampoline Park features several of the same activities as the one coming to Wappingers Falls but is less than half the size.

The Middletown location offers one-hour admission for $18 with discounts for longer sessions. There are also separate toddler rates and specials that run throughout the year. It's unknown what the Wappingers location will charge or if their admission policy will be the same as the Connecticut park.

