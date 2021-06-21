8 Missing New York Children, Man Found in Hudson Valley

Eight missing children were rescued in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Last week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed DEC Forest Rangers rescued eight missing children and a missing man in Sullivan County.

On June 11 at 5:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Allwine overheard radio traffic from Sullivan County 911 dispatching New York State Police to a search for a missing man and eight missing children near Mamakating Town Park in the Town of Mamakting, according to the DEC.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Ranger Allwine responded and once on the scene was informed the leader of the lost party went hiking on the red trail in the park and became disoriented, officials say.

A member of Hatzolah was also on scene and acted as a translator with the hiker via cell phone. Cell phone coordinates obtained through 911 provided negative results. At 6:30 p.m. Ranger Allwine located the lost group and escorted them out of the woods, according to the DEC.

All resources were clear of the scene at 7 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Keep Scrolling:

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

Signature Drinks From Every State

The 100 Best Places to Live on the West Coast