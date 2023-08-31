8 Hospitalized In 3-Vehicle Crash The Closes Route 9 For Hours

Officials are trying to determine what caused a three-car crash that injured eight, some seriously.

The Roosevelt Fire District raced to Route 9 in the Town of Hyde Park following reports of a three-car serious accident on Monday around 2 p.m.

8 Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash In Town Of Hyde Park, New York

The Roosevelt Fire District was dispatched to the reported three-car accident on Route 9 near Education Lane. First responders found a "serious" three-vehicle crash with one person heavily entrapped.

"Additional resources were requested due to numerous patients on (the) scene," the Roosevelt Fire District stated in a press release. "A request was made for a medevac which was ultimately canceled due to extended eta when (the) extrication was complete.

In total, eight people were taken to nearby hospitals with various levels of injuries. Their conditions weren't released.

Officials have yet to determine the cause of the crash.

Route 9 Closed For Hours In Dutchess County

Due to the investigation and what's described as "extensive clean up," Route 9 was closed from South Cross Road to Hudson View Terrace for more than five hours during the investigation.

New York State Police and the Hyde Park Police Department are now handling the investigation.

