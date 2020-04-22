70% of New York Prisoners With COVID-19 Are in the Hudson Valley

Coronavirus is infecting more inmates in the Hudson Valley than anywhere else in New York.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced on Monday there are 211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in inmates across New York. The DOCCS also confirmed 11 COVID-19 related deaths, two staff members, five inmates and four parolees.

Below is the number of people with COVID-19 from each NYS DOCCS Facility as of Sunday at 3 p.m.:

Adirondack: 0

Albion: 0

Altona: 0

Attica: 1

Auburn: 0

Bedford Hills: 21

Cayuga: 0

Clinton: 1

Collins: 0

Coxsackie: 1

Downstate: 1

Easter: 7

Edgecombe: 0

Elmira: 0

Fishkill: 46

Five Points: 0

Franklin: 1

Gouverneur: 0

Great Meadow: 7

Green Haven: 18

Greene: 0

Groveland:0

Hudson: 0

Lakeview: 0

Marcy: 7

Midstate: 5

Orleans: 0

Otisville: 8

Queensboro: 1

Riverview: 0

Shawangunk: 8

Sing Sing: 44

Southport: 7

Sullivan: 0

Taconic: 1

Ulster: 1

Wallkill: 1

Washington: 0

Watertown: 0

Wende: 23

Willard: 0

Woodburne: 0

Wyoming: 0

Over 70 percent of infected inmates in New York State are housed in Hudson Valley prisons, according to the data.

Of the five inmate deaths, one is from Otisville and three are from Sing Sing.

"With each confirmed case, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) works with the New York State Department of Health to identify any potentially exposed individuals to provide notifications and to stop the spread of the virus," the DOCCS said.