7 Things That Make Hyde Park, New York Exceptional

As far as history in the United States goes Hyde Park, New York is covered from one end to the other with all kinds of factual things.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Hyde Park was the hometown of the 32nd President of the United States, FDR and his family called Hyde Park home for many years and within the town, there are numerous sites visitors can visit to take in all kinds of history including the place FDR called home, Springwood. The Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site located at 4097 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, is now a museum that anyone can visit according to Wikipedia. Both Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt are buried in the rose garden at Springwood.

Culinary Institute of America

Known as the CIA, the Culinary Institute of America located at 1946 Campus Dr, Hyde Park, is the place that hopeful chefs learn and perfect their crafts. The private school specializes in culinary, baking, and pastry arts education and has given us some amazing chefs over the years including one of our favorites, Anthony Bourdain. Tuition to attend the CIA starts at around $34,000.

Vanderbilt Mansion

Located at 119 Vanderbilt Park Rd, Hyde Park, the 54 room mansion was once home to Frederick William Vanderbilt and his wife Louise Holmes Anthony. The mansion is now a historic house museum, it also became a National Historic Landmark in 1940. The Vanderbilt grounds are a popular destination for folks looking to spend a day walking the grounds and taking in the beautiful scenery it has to offer.

A Haunted Elementary School

From many accounts, the Hyde Park Elementary school is definitely haunted and one fan of the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show called to tell us that he works there and has had numerous encounters with the paranormal. One experience he shared with us was early one snowy morning he was alone at the school and while on the phone with his wife he heard people having a conversation. He got off the phone with his wife and went looking for anyone else in the school and NOBODY was there!! He went outside of the school and the only tire tracks in the snow were his!! SPOOKY!

Two Places I Miss

The first was located on Route 9 between Speedway and the traffic light near the CIA. I couldn't remember the name of it but one fan called the show and told us he called it the "wrinkle lounge" back in the day. LOL!! No, it wasn't that, Ed from Ulster Park texted to let us know that the place I was thinking about was called Hobnobin North. The other place I miss was called Toucans. It was a dance spot located where Dunkin' is now on Route 9 in Hyde Park and I remember going there every week for one hell of a time....LOL!

Movies Were Filmed in Hyde Park

There are a bunch of movies that filmed in Hyde Park according to Wikipedia including, Hyde Park is the setting for parts of James Mangold's 1995 film Heavy, The Eveready Diner was featured on Season 1 (Ep. 6) of Guy Fieri's television series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network. The Hyde Park Drive-In was used in the filming of the 2018 film, Love Is Blind starring Matthew Broderick and Chloë Sevigny. Most recently the 2019 film, Driveways starring Brian Dennehy, filmed in select locations in Hyde Park including Hyde Park Roller Magic and Nana's Ice Cream & Grill.

NBA Great Lived in Hyde Park

The one fact about Hyde Park that I saved for last, to drop some knowledge was that former Phoenix Sun and New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire once called Hyde Park home.

