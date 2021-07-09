$7.3 Billion in Upgrades Coming to Hudson Valley, New York Trains

Your train trip in the Hudson Valley is about to get an upgrade.

According to CNBC, Amtrak is going to make a major investment in a new fleet of state-of-the-art trains. A $7.3 billion dollar investment to be exact. This investment will buy up to 83 new trains. The new fleet will include some hybrid-electric powered trains.

The trains will be running throughout the Northeast region, according to CNBC. These trains will run on the Palmetto line, which runs from New York City to Miami. The new trains will also be on the Adirondack, Carolinian, Cascades, Downeaster, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Keystone Service, Maple Leaf, New Haven/Springfield Service (Amtrak Hartford Line and Valley Flyer), Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, and Virginia lines.

The Empire Service line is the main line the operates in the Hudson Valley. This runs from New York City to Buffalo. The line makes stops in Poughkeepsie, as well as Yonkers, Croton-On-Hudson, Hudson, and Rhinecliff. The entire line takes about seven hours and 20 minutes to complete. It makes multiple departures daily. This line starts at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and is a great asset for those in the Hudson Valley who want to commute to MSG with ease, or attend events and concerts there.

The trains that are currently operating are 4o to 50 years old. CNBC reports that the new fleet will be all American-made equipment. This investment includes a parts supply, service agreement, and facility modifications and upgrades. It's expected to add more than 1.5 million riders annually.