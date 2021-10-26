6 Popular Department Stores Closing in New York, Hudson Valley

More iconic department stores are leaving the Hudson Valley and New York State.

Recently, Hudson Valley Post reported the final Kmart in all of the Hudson Valley will soon close its doors. The Kmart located on Tarrytown Road in White Plains is closing, according to a store closing list released by SB60 Capital Partners.

The Westchester County Kmart is the final Kmart in the Hudson Valley, according to Kmart's website.

In 2018, the final Kmart in Dutchess County closed. In 2017, the Kmart in Vails Gate also closed. In 2016, Kmart closed its doors on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Hudson Valley Post has learned another Kmart, not far from the region is also closing. The Kmart on Baychester Avenue in the Bronx will be closing its doors, according to SB60 Capital Partners.

The Kmart on Baychester Avenue is the last Kmart in the Bronx, List Man Jack tells Hudson Valley Post.

Recently, officials announced the Kmart at The Shops at Bruckner in the Bronx and the Sears in Massapequa are both closing in the near future.

SB60 Capital Partners also announced two more New York department stores will close in the near future.

The Sears and Kmart, both on Beverley Road in Brooklyn are both closing, according to SB60 Capital Partners.

Closing dates aren't known.

The Kmart closing in the Hudson Valley is one of over 80 businesses that have left the region recently. See the full list below:

