5 Reasons You’re Going to Want to Visit Washingtonville, NY
It's another Monday, which means we are putting the spotlight on one town in the Hudson Valley, Greater Danbury area. This week the Wheel of Towns landed on Washingtonville, New York.
We learned a bunch about the Orange County village. Here are a few of our favorite facts we learned about Washingtonville today:
Brotherhood Winery. If you're not from the Hudson Valley then you probably don't know the amazing history within Brotherhood. Brotherhood Winery is America's oldest winery established back in 1839.
Famous Faces. According to Wikipedia, Washingtonville is where Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman is from. Mel Gibson also lived in Washingtonville for some time before moving to Australia. The Grinch is known to run around Washingtonville during the holidays turning the Hudson Valley village into Whoville.
Community Love. Betty's Country Kitchen holds a special place in our hearts here at The Wolf. They were one of the first restaurants on 5 Cities in 5 Days tour on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show a few years back. Sadly, back in 2020, they suffered a devastating fire, add that on top of a worldwide pandemic they weren't able to reopen. One visit to Betty's proved that the Washingtonville community was a tight-knit group.
