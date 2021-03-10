As we approach spring in New York with some restrictions in terms of travel being less and less strict, many are making the plans to travel.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is prepared to welcome more travelers back to the airports. But, what exactly can be done to make sure you're prepared in a COVID-world?

Get our free mobile app

Here's some tips on how you should get ready for your trip from a security standpoint.

5 Things TSA Wants You To Prepare For During COVID-19 Travel Planning on traveling anytime soon? Here's some things the TSA wants you to be aware of prior to your arrival at the airport.